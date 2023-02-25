Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Stock Holdings Lifted by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) by 185.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,037 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,020.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.17% of the company’s stock.

NCLH opened at $16.40 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $10.31 and a 12 month high of $23.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.12 and a 200 day moving average of $14.90.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NCLH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.04.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii.

