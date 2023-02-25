NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Bought by Trustmark National Bank Trust Department

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 234.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,668 shares during the quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NRG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 145.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,746,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,064,000 after buying an additional 2,812,434 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 65.3% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,270,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,486,000 after purchasing an additional 501,645 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 5.9% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,442,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,810,000 after purchasing an additional 415,430 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 797.7% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 434,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,586,000 after purchasing an additional 386,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 297.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 495,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,966,000 after purchasing an additional 370,856 shares in the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other NRG Energy news, Director Antonio Carrillo purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.71 per share, with a total value of $285,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,312.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NRG Energy news, Director Antonio Carrillo purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.71 per share, with a total value of $285,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,312.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mauricio Gutierrez bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.03 per share, for a total transaction of $480,450.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,111,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,597,117.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

Shares of NRG Energy stock opened at $33.60 on Friday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.64 and a 52 week high of $47.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.40. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were paid a $0.3775 dividend. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 29.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on NRG. UBS Group cut NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NRG Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet cut NRG Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America upgraded NRG Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on NRG Energy from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.40.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

Featured Articles

