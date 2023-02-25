NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,341,110 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 29,413 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $58,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NUVA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 536.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 401,689 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $17,598,000 after buying an additional 338,609 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in NuVasive by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 665,010 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $32,692,000 after purchasing an additional 336,741 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in NuVasive by 348.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 257,488 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $12,658,000 after purchasing an additional 200,056 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in NuVasive by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,049,546 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $59,509,000 after purchasing an additional 192,295 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in NuVasive by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 414,010 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $20,353,000 after purchasing an additional 162,840 shares during the period.

Get NuVasive alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NUVA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NuVasive from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of NuVasive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of NuVasive from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of NuVasive to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.77.

NuVasive Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ NUVA opened at $43.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.99, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.72. NuVasive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.17 and a 12 month high of $60.47.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $305.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.01 million. NuVasive had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NuVasive

(Get Rating)

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.