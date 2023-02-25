OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cormark issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of OceanaGold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cormark analyst R. Gray expects that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for OceanaGold’s current full-year earnings is $0.22 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for OceanaGold’s FY2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Get OceanaGold alerts:

OGC has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC upgraded shares of OceanaGold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

OceanaGold Stock Up 1.9 %

OceanaGold Announces Dividend

OceanaGold stock opened at C$2.63 on Friday. OceanaGold has a 1-year low of C$1.78 and a 1-year high of C$3.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.36.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th.

About OceanaGold

(Get Rating)

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand and the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OceanaGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanaGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.