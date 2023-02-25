Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Sold by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC cut its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,228 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.3% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.3% in the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 170,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 62.7% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 12,957 shares in the last quarter. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.2% in the second quarter. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. now owns 37,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1,173.6% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,024,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,475,000 after buying an additional 943,731 shares in the last quarter. 63.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

OHI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Bank of America cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.22.

Omega Healthcare Investors Price Performance

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

OHI opened at $26.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.10. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.81 and a 52-week high of $33.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.96%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.72%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

(Get Rating)

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.