Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $50.08

Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $50.08 and traded as low as $48.37. Onex shares last traded at $50.51, with a volume of 4,112 shares.
ONEXF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Onex from C$105.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Onex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Onex from C$100.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Onex from C$80.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 721.67 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.08.
ONEX Corp. engages in the business of investing and managing capital of shareholders, institutional investors and high net worth clients. It operates through the following segments: Investing, Asset and Wealth Management. The Investing segment includes the activity of investing Onex’ capital. The Asset and Wealth Management segment comprises the activities provided to private and public equity, and credit investing platforms.
