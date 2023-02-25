OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Stock Holdings Lessened by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) by 92.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,802 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in OptimizeRx were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in OptimizeRx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in OptimizeRx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in OptimizeRx by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 71,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 18,240 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in OptimizeRx by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 57,703 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in OptimizeRx by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 198,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after buying an additional 19,153 shares during the period. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OPRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.17.

Shares of OPRX opened at $17.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.73 and its 200-day moving average is $17.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.12 million, a P/E ratio of -29.57 and a beta of 0.99. OptimizeRx Co. has a 12-month low of $13.33 and a 12-month high of $47.56.

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, engaging in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serve as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging and brand support.

