Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Shares Acquired by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 35.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 5,893 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its position in Oshkosh by 19.7% during the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 24,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 4,003 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 46,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OSK opened at $89.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.90. Oshkosh Co. has a one year low of $69.30 and a one year high of $113.17.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.13). Oshkosh had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 67.77%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OSK. Raymond James raised their price target on Oshkosh from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Oshkosh from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Oshkosh from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Oshkosh from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.71.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

