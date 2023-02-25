Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 688,408 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,571 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Oxford Industries were worth $61,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXM. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $10,185,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Oxford Industries by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,041,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $184,773,000 after purchasing an additional 104,007 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Oxford Industries by 391.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,021 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,852,000 after purchasing an additional 88,421 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Oxford Industries by 7,522.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 84,762 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,521,000 after purchasing an additional 83,650 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Oxford Industries by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,036 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,782,000 after purchasing an additional 79,431 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Oxford Industries stock opened at $115.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.57. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.81 and a twelve month high of $123.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The textile maker reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $313.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.38 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 32.35%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.77%.

In other Oxford Industries news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total value of $50,574.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,793,011.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Oxford Industries news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total value of $50,574.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,793,011.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 2,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.96, for a total transaction of $294,780.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,379 shares in the company, valued at $3,112,998.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,855 shares of company stock valued at $397,060. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OXM shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Oxford Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. CL King increased their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.67.

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

