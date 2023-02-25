Pacific Green Technologies (OTCMKTS:PGTK) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.78

Pacific Green Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGTK – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.78 and traded as low as $0.56. Pacific Green Technologies shares last traded at $0.56, with a volume of 267 shares trading hands.

Pacific Green Technologies Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.78.

Pacific Green Technologies Company Profile

Pacific Green Technologies, Inc engages in the marketing, development, and acquisition of technologies designed to reduce pollution. Its product offering is comprised of ENVI-Marine, ENVI-Pure, and ENVI-Clean. The firm also offers Battery Energy Storage System (BESS), CSP and PV energy solutions to complement its marine environmental technologies and emissions control divisions.

