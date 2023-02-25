Palace Capital (LON:PCA) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $209.30

Shares of Palace Capital Plc (LON:PCA – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 209.30 ($2.52) and traded as high as GBX 210 ($2.53). Palace Capital shares last traded at GBX 210 ($2.53), with a volume of 10,564 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Palace Capital in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd.

Palace Capital Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 209.30 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 227.69. The company has a market cap of £92.46 million, a P/E ratio of 2,625.00, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.17, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

About Palace Capital

Palace Capital plc is a real estate investment firm specializing in investment in entities operating in the property sector. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom. Palace Capital plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

