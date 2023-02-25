Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Shares Purchased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,349 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Par Pacific were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Par Pacific by 87.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 19,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 7,534 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 76,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 5,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Par Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $448,000. 92.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Par Pacific Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of Par Pacific stock opened at $27.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.90 and a 200-day moving average of $21.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 2.06. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.66 and a 1-year high of $28.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Par Pacific Company Profile

Several research firms have commented on PARR. StockNews.com raised Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded Par Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Par Pacific from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.17.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

