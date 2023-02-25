Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 373 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,061 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 0.9% of Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple by 42.8% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 299,829 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $40,993,000 after acquiring an additional 89,865 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple by 2.4% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 19,905 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple by 35.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 25,608 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 6,735 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC grew its position in Apple by 1.6% in the second quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 85,226 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co grew its position in Apple by 150.3% in the second quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 5,798 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,482 shares in the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen dropped their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.15.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $146.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.33. The company has a market cap of $2.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $179.61.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.62%.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.