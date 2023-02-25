Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Position Lifted by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) by 331.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,366 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Darsana Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the second quarter worth $68,850,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the first quarter worth $143,575,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,787,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818,380 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 117.9% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 4,087,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211,285 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,124,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,171 shares during the period. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Jennifer Cunningham Cotter sold 11,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $180,411.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,591.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Peloton Interactive stock opened at $12.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.97. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $32.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.70 and a 200-day moving average of $10.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.95.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.31). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 204.17% and a negative net margin of 89.95%. The company had revenue of $792.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.39) earnings per share. Peloton Interactive’s quarterly revenue was down 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PTON shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.34.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

