Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 915,302 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 65,357 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Perficient were worth $59,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Perficient by 93.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,541 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Perficient by 26.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,755 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Perficient by 12.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,881 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in Perficient by 7.4% during the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 54,553 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $3,547,000 after acquiring an additional 3,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Perficient by 40.7% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 225,023 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $14,631,000 after acquiring an additional 65,142 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Perficient alerts:

Insider Transactions at Perficient

In other news, Director David S. Lundeen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total transaction of $285,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,457,705.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Perficient Trading Down 2.2 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $70.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.15. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.51. Perficient, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.78 and a 52 week high of $116.44.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners lowered Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on Perficient from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet downgraded Perficient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Perficient from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Perficient from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.25.

Perficient Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.