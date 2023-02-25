Picton Mahoney Asset Management Acquires 87,765 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 195,735 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,765 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.8% of Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $22,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,869.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,701,726,000 after acquiring an additional 310,134,486 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after acquiring an additional 295,880,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after acquiring an additional 270,931,640 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,867.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,089,669,000 after acquiring an additional 90,167,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,944.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,977,393 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,370,223,000 after acquiring an additional 57,043,701 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,319.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $411,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 529,435 shares in the company, valued at $54,478,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,394 shares of company stock valued at $6,619,426 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $93.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $958.12 billion, a PE ratio of -348.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $170.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.30.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.
