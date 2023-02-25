PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.68

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.68 and traded as low as $6.02. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II shares last traded at $6.04, with a volume of 122,257 shares.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.68.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a $0.022 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. This is a positive change from PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
