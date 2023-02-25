PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.68

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.68 and traded as low as $6.02. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II shares last traded at $6.04, with a volume of 122,257 shares.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.68.

Get PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II alerts:

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a $0.022 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. This is a positive change from PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,325 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 535,097 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,633,000 after buying an additional 111,604 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the 4th quarter worth about $262,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 65,566 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 17,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 618,809 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,202,000 after buying an additional 138,779 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.