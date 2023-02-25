PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 55,343 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $3,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 1.0% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 60.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 14.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in PNM Resources by 265.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in PNM Resources by 6.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNM opened at $49.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.61. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.43 and a 1 year high of $49.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a $0.368 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This is a boost from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.56%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PNM Resources to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho lowered PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $50.30 in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

