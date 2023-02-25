Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 652,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,938 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Polaris were worth $62,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Polaris during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Polaris by 47.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Polaris during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Polaris by 137.6% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Polaris during the first quarter worth about $47,000. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PII opened at $114.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.60. Polaris Inc. has a one year low of $91.86 and a one year high of $123.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.19.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.18. Polaris had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. Polaris’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Polaris from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group downgraded Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Polaris from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Northcoast Research downgraded Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Polaris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Polaris presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.56.

In other Polaris news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 10,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,221,990.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,430. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The Off-Road segment includes ORVs and snowmobile. The On Road segment involves the design and manufacture of motorcycles, moto-roadsters, light duty hauling, and passenger vehicles.

