Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 652,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,938 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Polaris were worth $62,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PII. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Polaris by 33.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,698,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,534,000 after purchasing an additional 922,101 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Polaris by 14.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,136,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,665,000 after purchasing an additional 532,947 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Polaris in the first quarter valued at $19,887,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Polaris by 39.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 322,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,948,000 after purchasing an additional 91,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in Polaris by 3.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,646,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,221,000 after purchasing an additional 76,223 shares during the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Polaris Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of PII opened at $114.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.60. Polaris Inc. has a one year low of $91.86 and a one year high of $123.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.19.

Polaris Increases Dividend

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 5.10%. Polaris’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. This is an increase from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.67%.

Insider Activity at Polaris

In related news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 10,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,221,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,430. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Northcoast Research lowered Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Polaris from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Polaris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered Polaris from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Polaris from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.56.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The Off-Road segment includes ORVs and snowmobile. The On Road segment involves the design and manufacture of motorcycles, moto-roadsters, light duty hauling, and passenger vehicles.

Further Reading

