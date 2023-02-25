PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.68% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on PowerSchool from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on PowerSchool from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PowerSchool from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised PowerSchool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PowerSchool currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.36.

Shares of NYSE:PWSC opened at $22.75 on Thursday. PowerSchool has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $26.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of -151.66, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.31 and its 200-day moving average is $20.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWSC. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in PowerSchool by 866.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,189,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,626 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of PowerSchool by 115.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,638,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,341,000 after purchasing an additional 877,727 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PowerSchool by 174.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,335,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,297,000 after purchasing an additional 848,383 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of PowerSchool during the 4th quarter valued at $17,345,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PowerSchool by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,507,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,220,000 after purchasing an additional 710,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.21% of the company’s stock.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution is embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts representing approximately 45 million students worldwide. Its cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

