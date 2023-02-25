PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,364,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,297 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in PPL were worth $59,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of PPL by 50.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 112,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 37,830 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 1.9% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,988,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,947,000 after purchasing an additional 37,208 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in PPL by 20.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 102,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 17,527 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in PPL in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,024,000. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $27.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.47. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $23.47 and a 52 week high of $31.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 0.77.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 9.57%. PPL’s revenue was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.38%.

In other PPL news, insider David J. Bonenberger sold 29,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $872,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,038,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PPL to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays started coverage on PPL in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.22.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

