PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 177,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,410 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in PROG were worth $3,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRG. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in PROG by 30.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 15,302 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of PROG by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of PROG by 6.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in shares of PROG by 55.0% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 13,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PROG by 411.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 27,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 22,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

PRG opened at $24.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 2.09. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $31.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.84.

PROG ( NYSE:PRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.26. PROG had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $612.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

