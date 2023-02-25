Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Shares Purchased by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 53,022 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,159 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Provident Financial Services were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Provident Financial Services by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,579,685 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $108,805,000 after purchasing an additional 81,452 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 92.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,612 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,160 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 6,280 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 114,186 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 8,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,929 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert Mcnerney sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total transaction of $59,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,979.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert Mcnerney sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total value of $59,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,713 shares in the company, valued at $207,979.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vito Giannola sold 1,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total value of $37,528.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,056,436.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,097 shares of company stock valued at $1,308,625. Company insiders own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Services Stock Performance

Provident Financial Services Announces Dividend

Shares of Provident Financial Services stock opened at $23.36 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.60 and a 200 day moving average of $22.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.98. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.18 and a 12 month high of $25.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.85%.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

