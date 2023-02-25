PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Stake Boosted by Trustmark National Bank Trust Department

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department raised its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,805 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 669 shares during the quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 17.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 1.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,778 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 4.8% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 3.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 3.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,181 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PHM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wedbush raised their price target on PulteGroup from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BTIG Research raised their price target on PulteGroup from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on PulteGroup from $51.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.69.

PulteGroup Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of PHM opened at $53.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.33. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.03 and a 1-year high of $60.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 16.13%. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. Analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is presently 5.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PulteGroup news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 4,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $295,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,038,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 29,817 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total transaction of $1,688,536.71. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 87,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,047.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 4,924 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $295,440.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Profile

(Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

