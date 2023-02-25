Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:APLS)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kim now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.51) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.53). The consensus estimate for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($5.20) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.45) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.39) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.30) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.99) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.67) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on APLS. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $70.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.60.

APLS stock opened at $66.69 on Friday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $33.32 and a 52-week high of $70.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.97. The company has a quick ratio of 6.69, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 1.20.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.45) by ($0.05). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 204.77% and a negative net margin of 864.70%. The business had revenue of $22.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.44 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 315,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,029,000 after purchasing an additional 17,287 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $820,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 67.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 16,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,951,000 after buying an additional 3,835 shares during the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Federico Grossi sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.93, for a total value of $124,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,862,383.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Federico Grossi sold 2,500 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.93, for a total transaction of $124,825.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,862,383.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $570,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 970,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,088,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,656,185. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic and complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

