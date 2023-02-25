Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for The TJX Companies, Inc. Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:TJX)

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TJX Companies in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe now expects that the apparel and home fashions retailer will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.78. The consensus estimate for TJX Companies’ current full-year earnings is $3.54 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TJX Companies’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.51 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share.

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.7 %

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TJX. StockNews.com upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen increased their target price on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $76.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.94.

NYSE:TJX opened at $77.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $89.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.14. TJX Companies has a 1 year low of $53.69 and a 1 year high of $83.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in TJX Companies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 309,394 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $19,219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,430 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 5.2% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,368 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 9.1% during the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 106,642 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $6,624,000 after buying an additional 8,884 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 93,803 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,827,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.60%.

About TJX Companies

(Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.