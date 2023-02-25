Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for The TJX Companies, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:TJX)

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of TJX Companies in a research note issued on Thursday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the apparel and home fashions retailer will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.74. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for TJX Companies’ current full-year earnings is $3.54 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for TJX Companies’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.48 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

TJX has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Gordon Haskett upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.94.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.7 %

TJX opened at $77.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.14. TJX Companies has a twelve month low of $53.69 and a twelve month high of $83.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $89.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.88.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 7.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.60%.

Institutional Trading of TJX Companies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,731,283 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,636,227,000 after buying an additional 969,555 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,499,316 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,826,418,000 after buying an additional 211,382 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,148,799 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,795,510,000 after buying an additional 5,804,572 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,619,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,118,935,000 after buying an additional 12,468,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,682,355 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,643,008,000 after buying an additional 411,508 shares in the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

