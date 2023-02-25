Q4 2023 Earnings Estimate for 98532 (KMP.TO) Issued By Cormark (TSE:KMP)

98532 (KMP.TO) (TSE:KMP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cormark upped their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for 98532 (KMP.TO) in a report released on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cormark analyst S. Srinivas now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.28.

98532 has a 12-month low of C$12.04 and a 12-month high of C$14.76.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) is a Canada-based real estate investment trust. The Trust is engaged in owning, operating, managing and developing multi-family residential and manufactured home community (MHC) properties. Its segments include Apartment, MHC and Other. The Apartment segment acquires, operates, manages and develops multi-family residential properties across Canada and it includes building improvements; suite renovations; appliances; boilers and heating equipment; other; equipment; parking lots, and land improvements.

