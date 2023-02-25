Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 112 Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,549,306 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $302,682,000 after purchasing an additional 21,310 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,304,547 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $273,619,000 after acquiring an additional 75,245 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 767,087 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $91,076,000 after acquiring an additional 31,985 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 469,784 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 300,899 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,726,000 after purchasing an additional 110,364 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $109.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.77. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.87 and a fifty-two week high of $135.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.28). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The company had revenue of $839.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.38%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CBRL. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $109.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $94.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. CL King increased their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $116.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.88.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

