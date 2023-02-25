Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 1,571 Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) by 539.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 22.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 362,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,645,000 after purchasing an additional 67,123 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Resideo Technologies by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 159,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after buying an additional 22,859 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Resideo Technologies by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 145,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after buying an additional 5,418 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Resideo Technologies by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 42,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 78,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 28,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on REZI. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Resideo Technologies from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Imperial Capital cut shares of Resideo Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Shares of NYSE:REZI opened at $18.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.01. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.95 and a 52 week high of $27.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.96.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.11). Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, thermal and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following business segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

