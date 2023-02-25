Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 1,671 Shares of Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) by 4,397.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Albireo Pharma were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 0.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Albireo Pharma by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 5.1% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Albireo Pharma by 169.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Albireo Pharma alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Albireo Pharma news, CFO Simon N.R. Harford sold 1,776 shares of Albireo Pharma stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total value of $77,788.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,245.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Albireo Pharma news, CFO Simon N.R. Harford sold 1,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total value of $77,788.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,791 shares in the company, valued at $1,436,245.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald Harold Wilfred Cooper sold 1,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total value of $46,296.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,516,047.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,342 shares of company stock worth $178,670. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Albireo Pharma Stock Up 0.0 %

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALBO. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wedbush lowered Albireo Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Guggenheim downgraded Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen cut Albireo Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albireo Pharma has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

NASDAQ:ALBO opened at $43.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $902.73 million, a P/E ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.03. Albireo Pharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.02 and a twelve month high of $45.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.12.

Albireo Pharma Profile

(Get Rating)

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALBO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Albireo Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albireo Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.