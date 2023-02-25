Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 1,850 Shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) by 274.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,523 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 1.9% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 41,924 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 2.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,035 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its position in Northwest Bancshares by 2.3% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 74,217 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Northwest Bancshares by 12.5% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,585 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 91,583 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. 64.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Northwest Bancshares Trading Down 0.6 %

In other news, Director John P. Meegan sold 7,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $102,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,068. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas K. Iv Creal sold 4,097 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $61,946.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,289 shares in the company, valued at $367,249.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,622 shares of company stock worth $184,488 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:NWBI opened at $13.83 on Friday. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.04 and a 1 year high of $15.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.60.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $155.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.80 million. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 23.88%. As a group, analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Northwest Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

Northwest Bancshares Profile

(Get Rating)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

