Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 257 Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) by 110.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 490 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 203.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 391 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 342.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 438 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 1,084.0% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 592 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 19.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 823 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.75% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $87.97 on Friday. Columbia Sportswear has a 52 week low of $65.02 and a 52 week high of $98.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91.

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.17. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. Columbia Sportswear’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.19%.

A number of brokerages have commented on COLM. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Cowen increased their price objective on Columbia Sportswear to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.86.

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Latin America and Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Canada.

