Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 3,594 Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) by 2,065.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 21,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,148,000. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 47,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 20,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 9,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 418,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after buying an additional 84,400 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRWD opened at $11.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.94. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $12.95.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IRWD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $107.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.23 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 42.64%. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 110,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $1,339,311.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 712,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,599,150.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 13.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 17th.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

