Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 5,927 Shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) by 1,081.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,927 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 18.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 468,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,618,000 after buying an additional 74,474 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 12,895 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 197,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 56,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 6,952 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 110,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley reduced their target price on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Stock Up 2.9 %

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Announces Dividend

NASDAQ ILPT opened at $4.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.15. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $23.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.03 and its 200 day moving average is $5.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 20th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.15%.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics properties. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

