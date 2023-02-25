Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 593 Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) by 1,694.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 593 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ingevity by 1,548.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingevity in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. EMC Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Ingevity by 49.3% in the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Ingevity in the second quarter worth $210,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingevity in the second quarter worth $223,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ingevity

In related news, SVP Richard Allen White, Jr. sold 1,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $127,792.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,490.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Richard Allen White, Jr. sold 1,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $127,792.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,490.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Erik Spencer Ripple sold 856 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total transaction of $66,631.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,651.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ingevity Price Performance

NGVT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital raised shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ingevity from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ingevity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.67.

Ingevity stock opened at $88.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.21 and its 200 day moving average is $73.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Ingevity Co. has a 52-week low of $56.31 and a 52-week high of $90.81.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

