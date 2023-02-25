Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 790 Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,238 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 59.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,663,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $485,881,000 after purchasing an additional 11,101,411 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Old National Bancorp by 37.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,378,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $546,744,000 after buying an additional 9,124,230 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Old National Bancorp by 54.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,423,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,638,000 after buying an additional 5,465,409 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Old National Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $61,389,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $35,090,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Michael L. Scudder sold 9,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $165,217.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 204,297 shares in the company, valued at $3,626,271.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Michael L. Scudder sold 9,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $165,217.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 204,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,626,271.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael L. Scudder sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 265,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,784,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,308 shares of company stock worth $1,510,217 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Old National Bancorp Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com raised Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Old National Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

ONB opened at $17.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.83 and a 200 day moving average of $17.90. Old National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.22 and a fifty-two week high of $20.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $622.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.30 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 23.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.29%.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The firm’s Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

See Also

