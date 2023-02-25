Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires Shares of 127 iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 197.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,464,000 after purchasing an additional 73,219 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 1,221.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,868,000 after acquiring an additional 59,752 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the third quarter worth $11,715,000. Liberty Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the third quarter worth $9,779,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 397.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,370,000 after acquiring an additional 28,144 shares during the period.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of IGM opened at $308.24 on Friday. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a one year low of $261.80 and a one year high of $402.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $302.16 and a 200 day moving average of $300.72.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

