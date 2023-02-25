Quadrant Capital Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) by 455.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,168 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Fulton Financial by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,821,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $362,670,000 after buying an additional 1,232,379 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,102,336 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $267,622,000 after acquiring an additional 276,162 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 5.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,013,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $189,811,000 after acquiring an additional 634,909 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Fulton Financial by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,941,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,945,000 after purchasing an additional 731,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Fulton Financial by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,922,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,576,000 after purchasing an additional 12,065 shares during the last quarter. 64.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Fulton Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.50 target price for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fulton Financial Trading Up 0.3 %

In other news, EVP Angela M. Sargent sold 11,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total value of $215,059.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,367.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Fulton Financial news, Director George W. Hodges sold 6,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total transaction of $112,659.43. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,393 shares in the company, valued at $238,492.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Angela M. Sargent sold 11,581 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total value of $215,059.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,367.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ FULT opened at $17.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.80. Fulton Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $18.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.82 and a 200-day moving average of $17.06.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $284.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.36 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 26.28%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Fulton Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.93%.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

