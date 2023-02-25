Quadrant Capital Group LLC Boosts Position in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) by 2,703.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Donegal Group were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Donegal Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,686,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,620,000 after acquiring an additional 19,142 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Donegal Group by 16.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 558,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,491,000 after purchasing an additional 80,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Donegal Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 261,463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after buying an additional 5,103 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 203,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after buying an additional 72,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Donegal Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 194,981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,615,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Donegal Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com cut Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

NASDAQ DGICA opened at $15.34 on Friday. Donegal Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $17.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.69. The stock has a market cap of $498.09 million, a P/E ratio of 1,535.54 and a beta of 0.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,606.61%.

In other Donegal Group news, insider Kevin Gerard Burke sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $676,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,887.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 7,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.83 per share, with a total value of $108,422.13. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,476,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,190,711.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Gerard Burke sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $676,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,887.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 26,728 shares of company stock worth $396,827 and sold 55,297 shares worth $828,591. 10.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Donegal Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The Investment Function segment covers investment activities.

