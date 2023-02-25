Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 1,093 Shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) by 463.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,329 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Cheesecake Factory were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,387,902 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $214,385,000 after acquiring an additional 107,399 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,738,875 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,941,000 after acquiring an additional 17,383 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 4.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,114,911 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,647,000 after acquiring an additional 47,520 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 2,369.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 905,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,913,000 after acquiring an additional 868,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 20.7% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 708,638 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,722,000 after buying an additional 121,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Cheesecake Factory Stock Performance

Shares of CAKE stock opened at $38.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.43. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 52 week low of $26.05 and a 52 week high of $43.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.82 and a 200-day moving average of $34.28.

Cheesecake Factory Announces Dividend

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The company had revenue of $892.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $902.64 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Edie A. Ames acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.25 per share, for a total transaction of $129,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $403,125. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CAKE shares. Raymond James downgraded Cheesecake Factory from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup downgraded Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.45.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

See Also

