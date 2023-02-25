Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 1,266 Shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) by 7,033.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,284 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 373.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 54.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the second quarter worth $138,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 49.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 7.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Bank of Marin Bancorp

In related news, Director Steven I. Barlow sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total transaction of $26,487.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,535.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Russell A. Colombo sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total transaction of $65,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,040,600.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven I. Barlow sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total transaction of $26,487.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,535.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Stock Performance

Bank of Marin Bancorp stock opened at $29.38 on Friday. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $29.01 and a fifty-two week high of $36.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.29. The company has a market capitalization of $470.96 million, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.73.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $36.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, providing financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services, personal and business checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, certificate of deposit account registry services, insured cash sweep, and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

Featured Stories

