Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 5,379 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) by 113.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,103 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,379 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kinross Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Kinross Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Kinross Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Kinross Gold by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,104 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 5,971 shares during the last quarter. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

KGC stock opened at $3.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.34 and its 200-day moving average is $3.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 0.87. Kinross Gold Co. has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $6.34.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Rating ) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.80 million. Kinross Gold had a positive return on equity of 4.58% and a negative net margin of 17.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -25.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Kinross Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Kinross Gold from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.35.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corp. engages in the production, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its mining operations are in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. The firm operates through the following business segments: Fort Knox, Round Mountain, Bald Mountain, Kupol, Paracatu, Tasiast, Chirano, and Corporate & Other.

