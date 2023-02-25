Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 589 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) by 230.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 845 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Itron were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Itron by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,260,616 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $53,087,000 after buying an additional 37,711 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Itron by 12.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 991,633 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,239,000 after acquiring an additional 110,107 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Itron by 345.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 889,826 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,979,000 after purchasing an additional 689,990 shares during the period. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Itron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,741,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Itron by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 841,344 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,587,000 after purchasing an additional 218,861 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 1,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.64, for a total transaction of $60,591.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,744,164.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 1,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.64, for a total transaction of $60,591.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,744,164.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 1,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.64, for a total value of $74,168.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,664 shares in the company, valued at $8,104,744.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,708 shares of company stock worth $313,573 in the last three months. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ITRI shares. StockNews.com upgraded Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Itron from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their price objective on Itron from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Itron from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Itron from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

ITRI stock opened at $54.63 on Friday. Itron, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.38 and a 1-year high of $60.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.18 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.18.

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

