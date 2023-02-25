Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 7,720 Shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) by 127.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,775 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,720 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Nordic American Tankers were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nordic American Tankers during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Nordic American Tankers during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Nordic American Tankers during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Nordic American Tankers during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Nordic American Tankers during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 40.41% of the company’s stock.

NAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.

Nordic American Tankers Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NAT opened at $3.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $735.14 million, a PE ratio of -16.52 and a beta of 0.25. Nordic American Tankers Limited has a 1 year low of $1.73 and a 1 year high of $3.94.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $47.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.61 million. Nordic American Tankers had a negative net margin of 34.90% and a negative return on equity of 8.40%. Equities analysts anticipate that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordic American Tankers Profile



Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

