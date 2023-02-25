Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys New Position in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Group One Trading L.P. grew its stake in shares of PRA Group by 106.7% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 11,133 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in PRA Group by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in PRA Group by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in PRA Group by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of PRA Group by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at PRA Group

In related news, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total value of $205,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 113,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,675,276.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PRA Group news, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 5,000 shares of PRA Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total transaction of $205,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 113,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,675,276.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 118,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,756,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $405,200 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

PRA Group Stock Down 0.0 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of PRA Group stock opened at $40.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.16. PRA Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.68 and a 52 week high of $46.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.40.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PRAA. TheStreet raised shares of PRA Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of PRA Group from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut PRA Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 21st.

About PRA Group

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

