Quadrant Capital Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,222 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Ecopetrol were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EC. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol in the third quarter worth about $89,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol in the second quarter worth about $116,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol in the third quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol in the third quarter worth about $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EC shares. StockNews.com downgraded Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. HSBC downgraded Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.50 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group downgraded Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Ecopetrol from $10.30 to $12.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.47.

Shares of NYSE EC opened at $10.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.28. Ecopetrol S.A. has a 52-week low of $8.59 and a 52-week high of $19.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.83, a PEG ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.

