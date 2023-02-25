Quadrant Capital Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 72.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,368 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $507,208,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444,294 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,341,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,273 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,466,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,080,000 after purchasing an additional 929,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $4,230,000. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. MKM Partners lowered Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.68.

Insider Transactions at Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications Price Performance

In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total transaction of $210,140.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total transaction of $210,140.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, President Gregory Tomb sold 4,801 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total transaction of $340,774.98. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 28,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,808.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,666 shares of company stock valued at $1,962,945. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $73.93 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.55 and a 1-year high of $136.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.72 and a beta of -0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.97 and its 200 day moving average is $77.84.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Featured Articles

