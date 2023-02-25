Quadrant Capital Group LLC Grows Holdings in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Summit Hotel Properties were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 102,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 313.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. 96.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Summit Hotel Properties Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Summit Hotel Properties stock opened at $7.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.57 and a twelve month high of $10.35. The stock has a market cap of $844.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.01.

Summit Hotel Properties Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Summit Hotel Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -80.00%.

INN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.

Summit Hotel Properties Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

